BGSU hiring new police officers

A unique job opportunity is opening up in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green State University is actively hiring one or two new police officers for its campus police, adding to its current 24 sworn officers.

According to officials, they're looking for the right people. Officers with BGSU will serve the faculty, staff, and students, and they'll need to communicate well and operate with a diverse community that includes people coming from other countries.

"Our population does change quite often, but that age demographic doesn't change a ton, unlike a community you may police where the demographics continue to get older and families stay for a long time," BGSU director of public safety Chief Michael Campbell said.

Applicants will have needed to complete 60 credit hours of school and be over the age of 21. Applicants do not need to have completed the police academy yet; new hires can do that when they're hired.

The deadline to apply for the position is Wednesday. For more information on the positions, go to the BGSU website or contact the Office of Human Resources at 419-372-8421.