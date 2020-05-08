Back To Business With A Catch After COVID-19

As area businesses, dentists, and some doctor’s offices get back to work there are a number of challenges that still lie ahead to financial solvency.

Dr. Angela Jackson is a Rossford Optometrist and says she was lucky enough to receive the SBA Paycheck Protection Loan which she admits has helped her to bring back her ten employees. Now that they’re up and running they face the new hurdle of caring for patients with a number of extra safety precautions. “I have costs of goods that are going up with every patient who's in the office. But if I can only see 50 percent of the patients. It’s going to take a while to make that up. I predict it's going to be July or August to get to where I was in February and the beginning of March.”

Jackson says while the extra steps reduce patient flow they are absolutely appreciated and necessary to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. Patients enter the doorway and immediately get their temperature taken. After making sure they’re masked up they can enter for their exam.

“When we would normally be seeing patients every 20 minutes. and emergencies. We spread them out to every half hour and even every 45 minutes,” says Jackson. All the rooms are double cleaned and disinfected in-between patients as well. Jackson even has a box with ultraviolet light to sterilize eyeglasses in between patients.

Jackson says her goal is to keep all of her staff working and hopefully be able to increase the patient load gradually as they get used to the new safety measures. “They know that if we're not back by June July we're going to have to take a look at the books and numbers and make sure that we can keep all 10 staff on that's my goal.”

