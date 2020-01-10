Ballet Theater of Toledo artistic director honored with state award

Nigel Burgoine, the Ballet Theatre of Toledo's artistic director, has been selected to receive a prestigious arts education honor.

Burgoine is one of eight winners from across the state to receive awards at the 2020 Governor's Awards for the Arts in Ohio.

A classical ballet instructor and choreographer, Burgoine founded the Ballet Theatre of Toledo in 2005. He's a graduate of the Royal Ballet School and former principal dancer with the London Festival Ballet.

Prior to coming to Toledo, he was an artistic director at several other Ohio companies, including the Cincinnati Ballet and the Toledo Ballet.

The award winners will be honored during a luncheon and ceremony at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25, at the Columbus Athenaeum in downtown Columbus.

Individual tickets are $50 and table sponsorship packages are available for groups. Registration is available at this website.