Ballet classes continue online during COVID-19

They're keeping students on their toes from home.

“It’s so important our students keep their ballet technique going, but we don’t go into the studio, we stay at home,” explained The Artistic Director of Ballet Theatre of Toledo, Nigel Burgoine.

Burgoine and his wife, Anne Marie, are no longer holding classes at the studio they run in Holland. Instead, they're recording instructions on video in their home in Sylvania.

The pair then post the videos to Facebook.

“We know our dancers love to do classical ballet, so we want to keep their techniques going and working gently," continued Burgoine, "but again, and I do stress this, please don’t leap around and land on the furniture because you won’t be able to get into the emergency room. There’s far more important things going on right now than a twisted ankle.”

While it may seem like an abnormal way to teach a physical discipline, continuing to offer classes online gives students a sense of normalcy.

“You know, they could see it was us," said Anne Marie. "We’re healthy. We’re fine. So we don’t want the kids to be worried about us and that we’re just as excited as they are to get back into the swing of things.”

Last weekend, the COVID-19 response postponed the premiere of Meema The Lemur, based on a children's book written by Nigel.

This week, the Burgoines are working on helping others through stress relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We feel very strongly, there’s just nothing better than putting your hand on that ballet barre, hearing the music play and it takes them to a place where they can recenter and focus themselves,” added Anne Marie.

