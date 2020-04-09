Border Closings? From Golf Courses To Hospitals

From golf courses to hospitals, the question continues to be raised about restricting area resources in Ohio to make sure it's residents are served.

The question is a lot harder when it comes to medical resources.

As Detroit cases of Covid-19 continue to surge, Northwest Ohio hospitals have been taking overflow patients as they have space to take them.

Covid-19 Response Team member Dr. Paul Rega MD says state borders don't discriminate with this virus. "We have to construct a system that if worst comes to worst, we can accommodate them."

But Rega says, the community is working on a better system. "We would have to find ways to manage their situation at the same time, protect our own population."

It's a situation that's on all community leaders radar. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is working with Governor Mike DeWine on something less drastic than border checks. "In talking to the governor, that more extreme kind of enforcement it does not appear to be viable, it's not just a live consideration for him right now."

It is however within the Governors consideration to shun down Ohio golf courses to people from Michigan, and that is something the Mayor will be talking to DeWine about.

