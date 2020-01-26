Bar Louie closes at Franklin Park Mall

We are following a developing story out of Toledo, the Bar Louie restaurant at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo has closed.

According to a post on the restaurant's official Facebook page, the company says the last day of business for the Toledo location at the mall was Saturday, January 25, 2020.

In the post, the company thanked customers and urged those wanting to eat at Bar Louie to visit the Perrysburg location at Levis Commons.

A reason for the closure is still unclear. We have reached out to the management team at the Franklin Park Mall for comment and are waiting to hear back.

