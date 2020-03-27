Barbee resigns as CEO of UTMC; Swaine set to take over

Daniel Barbee has resigned as the chief executive officer at The University of Toledo Medical Center.

Richard Swaine will take over as CEO of UTMC, effective April 17.

Barbee assumed the position in June 2016. He had been at UTMC since 2011, when he was the chief nursing officer and associate executive director.

Barbee has accepted a position as president of rural market for Mercy Health-Toledo.

“Rick will provide stable leadership amid the ongoing planning efforts underway to set a path forward for UTMC. I am confident that with the support of our outstanding physicians and hospital staff, our hospital is well positioned to weather this current global pandemic and future changes.” Toledo president Sharon L. Gaber said.

Swaine was named UTMC’s chief financial officer in March 2019. He joined UTMC from Beaumont Health System in Southfield, Mich., where he had served as senior vice president and hospital president of the 280-bed Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe since 2008.

“We look forward to working with Rick and continuing to provide high-quality healthcare for our patients,” said Dr. Samer Khouri, UTMC chief of staff and chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine. “There’s never been a more critical time for teamwork in the healthcare industry.”

