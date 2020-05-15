Ohio barbershops and hair salons reopen with new rules

Personal care services are back in business with new rules to keep everyone safe during this pandemic. It's been two months since Matthew Smith had a hair cut.

"I just had this big old fro," said Matthew Smith

He was one the first customers at Groomed Barbershop. The owner of Groomed Barbershop Tawann Gaston says all his barbers are booked.

They are servicing one client at a time.

"We’re doing like one hour just to give us ample amount of time to clean before and after each client," said owner Tawann Gaston.

They're taking temperatures at the door. In Sylvania at REVE Salon and Spa you can't just walk in.

"I took my temperature. I have to fill out a questionnaire," said customer Marty Gallagher.

REVE Salon and Spa employees greet their customers with a mask and hand sanitizer. There are social distancing markings on the floor and plexiglass separating the shampoo bowls and styling stations.

"We have clients who have been beating down on door since the day we closed and others that are going to wait a little while and see how it goes which is totally fine. We are reassuring those clients that our safety protocols are really above and beyond the mandated government protocols," said owner Carmen Wigmans.

REVE's nail techs work behind a protective barrier. The salon owner says some services are not being offered because of safety reasons.

All employees will wear masks, but it's up to the individual business as to whether they require customers to wear a mask.