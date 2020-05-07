Ohio to re-open hair salons and restaurants starting May 15

In a huge step toward getting back to normal in the midst of the coronavirus shutdown, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons, restaurants and bars can re-open starting May 15.

For restaurants and bars, the opening will be limited to outdoor dining. In-house dining will resume on May 21.

Restaurants will have to create a floor plan that can accommodate social distancing, either by a six foot distance or a barrier.

There will be exceptions for wearing masks, such as cooks working over a grill.

As for personal services, customers will have to wait in their cars until their appointment begins.

After the announcement, Gov. DeWine cautioned that re-opening would likely lead to more COVID-19 infections, and pleaded for the public to continue taking the necessary precautions to limit the spread as much as possible.

DeWine had specific messages for younger Ohioans. "Wear that mask for others. Be careful not to bring the virus back to your grandmother who's at a much greater risk than you are. This is a gamble. It's a risk."

To rural Ohioans, who perhaps haven't seen the wide-scale impact of the virus, DeWine cautioned that the risk remains.

According to Lt. Governor Jon Husted, 92% of Ohio's economy will be re-opened by May 21.

Noticeably missing from the list of re-opened businesses was gyms, fitness centers and campgrounds.

"Most of our businesses will not fully recover by the end of the year. Husted said. "And some may never recover."

Gov. DeWine said an announcement on campgrounds would be coming in the next few days, saying he expects them to re-open this summer.