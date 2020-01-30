Basketball game canceled after threats of violence made on social media

A Toledo area high school basketball game has been cancelled after school leaders learned of threats of violence made on social media.

The Horizon Science Academy Toledo canceled its Thursday night game against Jones Leadership Academy. In a statement, the administration said the decision was made, "in the best interests of safety for all participating athletes, spectators, coaches, referees, and staff."

According to the statement, there were social media posts made in the days prior to the game where individuals in the community and student body expressed their intention to initiate physical altercations while at the game.

"After weighing all possible options, we decided that the best decision was to cancel the game and in so doing, eliminate the potential for any violent interactions between school-age and adult spectators while at this community event," the statement said.