Basketball league needs dedicated volunteers as coaches

The Toledo Police Athletic League, the Toledo Elementary Athletics Movement also known as TEAM and the City of Toledo are putting sports back into TPS elementary schools.

The organizations will kick off the winter basketball league January for students K through 8th grade. The president of TEAM Kurt Kernahan says 300 kids are registered.

They're looking for dedicated volunteers to coach the kids. There's a meeting for any potential coaches on December 17 at 5:30 PM at Grove Patterson.