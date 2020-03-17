Bath and Body Works, Victoria's Secret temporarily closes stores

L Brands retailers Victoria's Secret, Bath and Body Works, and PINK stores have announced the temporary closure of all U.S. and Canada stores due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The store closure is in effect until March 29.

In addition, the company has also asked all home office associates to work from home if possible. All employees will receive pay and benefits during the closure.

In a statement released by the company, CEO Andrew Meslow said the company will support its employees with pay while looking for other ways to ease their concerns.

He also said the closure will "allow us to prioritize our inventory to our online channel" so shoppers can stay home.

L Brands is headquartered in Columbus.