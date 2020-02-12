Battalion chief says house fire on Nevada appears suspicious

Toledo Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant house just before 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 700 block of Nevada St. in east Toledo.

Nevada is closed between Euclid St. and Arden St. by several fire trucks as crews continue to monitor the fire and begin their investigation.

According to the battalion chief on scene, the cause of the fire appears to be suspicious. Investigators are talking to witnesses on the scene, and they say they'll remain on the scene for several hours Wednesday morning.

No injuries are reported from the incident.