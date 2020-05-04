Battling isolation depression

New information about the coronavirus comes out daily, and updates on when everything will reopen seemingly changes daily too. And the toll on mental health is becoming obvious.

After a beautiful weekend, Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says he saw a lot of people out and about, and not social distancing. He says it's important right now to continue following those guidelines. And experts say you can do that by keeping a daily schedule, proper nutrition, keeping a consistent sleep schedule, staying hydrated, and reaching out to people for support. But experts say many people in the LGBTQ community have a tough time finding support as it is.

Elijah Jones with the Mental Health Recovery Services in Lucas County explains, "When we see the impact of social isolation, these individuals aren't able to go and be around people who are accepting and loving. They almost end up alone in their own experiences with limited social support, which we know is important to mental health."

The following are phone numbers provided by the Health Department for anyone struggling:

United Way – 211

Area Office on Aging – 419-382-0624

Equality Toledo – 419-407-6225

COVID-19 Emotional Support – 419-442-0580

Crisis Hotline – 419-255-3125

Supporting Local Heroes – 419-841-6781

Zepf Center – 419-841-7701