Local instructor teaches women's self defense

Fourth-degree black belt Mary Jo Feldkamp owns Temperance ATA Martial Arts.

She's taught Tae Kwon Do to children as young as three years old.

"We have students that have ADHD, we've even had some autism students, and it really helps with their focus and confidence," says Feldkamp.

Starting Monday night, she'll be teaching classes exclusively for women and girls 13 years and older in Toledo.

Feldkamp says students can expect to learn self-defense techniques that are good for all physical fitness levels and body types, effective in a variety of situations.

A big portion of the classes focuses on learning how to recognize and avoid potentially dangerous situations.

"Just those little keys that help remind us of what's going to help protect us, keep us from being a target," explains Feldkamp.

The classes are Mondays at 6 p.m. at Toddler Tech Child Care in Toledo. The first class you attend is free.

