Be prepared for new PPE fee as personal service, doctor offices reopen

Part of the new normal as Ohio begins to reopen will be a PPE fee. Already, several businesses are telling customers it might cost a few extra dollars for their services.

Some salons are charging a $3-5 additional fee per appointment for PPE that the businesses now use.

There's also a dentist office in northwest Ohio that has told patients they'll see a $10 per appointment PPE fee. That fee will then be submitted to the insurance company.

It's all legal, according to the Better Business Bureau. They are private businesses, but customers need to watch for something excessive and look for a disclosure.

"If it's a reasonable amount and if it's disclosed, I really don't have any problem with it," Dick Eppstein with the Better Business Bureau said. "Where I do get into problems with it is where it's excessive and it's hidden, and at that point, we'd like to know about it."

Eppstein says the new fee should always be explained to customers and patients up front and not sneaked into the bill at the last second.