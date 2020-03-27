Children and parents go on a bear hunt in Waterville

Since people are spending a lot more time than normal at home right now, parents are all looking for creative things to do with the kids. A Waterville woman heard about an activity that was sparking a lot of interest in other communities, so she started it up in Waterville.

It provides exercise, learning, it's free, and it entertains the young as well as the young at heart.

You may remember the book We're Going on a Bear Hunt from childhood. It has a new found popularity right now because it is the focus of an outdoor activity. People in Waterville have put bears in their windows for children to find while they are out on a walk. Some are on front porches, others are tucked away in upstairs windows.

Megan Pierce heard about bear hunts in other communities, and decided to bring it to life in Waterville. Megan is a teacher at Otsego High School. While the kids taking part in the bear hunt are a lot younger than her students, she loves staying connected to young people.

She says seeing the response to the bear hunt has been heartwarming, and the adults seem to enjoy it just as much as the kids.

The ultimate goal for Megan when it comes to this simple activity is that the spirit behind it will live on long after this crisis is over. "I hope when we pull through this and everything calms down, we'll keep doing small things in the community to build camaraderie," said Megan.

There are dozens of homes around Waterville taking part. There is no set route, and that is part of the fun In addition to bears, people are also putting rainbows, bunnies and other stuffed animals in the windows. The goal is to keep the hunt going for at least another couple weeks.

