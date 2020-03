Work has been called off Monday at a furniture manufacturer in Bedford Township after fire crews responded to a blaze Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to a call at the MTS Burgess facility, in the 1200 block of W. Dean Rd., around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A secondary call came in at 7:10 p.m.

According to a Facebook post on the company's page, the facility will be closed for all day shift employees. Instructions for night shift employees will be posted by noon Monday.