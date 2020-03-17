Bedford Wellness Pharmacy expands services amid COVID-19 outbreak

Bedford Wellness Pharmacy has always offered free delivery for customers, two days a week, but as of Tuesday, they are expanding that service. It will now be offered Monday through Friday, and drivers will go outside their usual delivery area. It's an effort meant to keep customers healthy and at home.

"In a pharmacy, elderly people and people with underlying conditions are the majority of what we see," says owner, Brian Prather, "so most of our population should not be coming in and we're trying to re-emphasize that."

In addition to adding three weekdays to the delivery schedule, people in Toledo, and in parts of southern Monroe County, are also able to take advantage of the free service. Prather says he hopes that by being proactive, what happens here will be different than what has happened overseas.

"When you look at what went on over there, if we do something different than they did it will be severe, so we want to be proactive to stop it from being a big deal," says Prather.

The pharmacy is also making hand sanitizer to help those who work with the most vulnerable populations. That hand sanitizer will be limited, however, to two bottles per person per day.

The staff at the pharmacy says they will be watching the situation closely and, if needed, will make other changes to keep everyone safe.