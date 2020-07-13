Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews out with Dancing with the Stars

ABC and BBC Studios have announced that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will be leaving “Dancing with the Stars.”

The following statement was issued Monday night:

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”