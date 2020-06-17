Berry picking proves especially popular this month

Strawberries of all shapes and sizes are growing out at Stevens Gardens in Monclova, with first-timers and seasoned veterans trying their hand at picking.

"The berry crop was very good this year," explains co-owner Debbie Stevens-Laux, "in spite of the frost and dry weather we've had. A lot of people are doing freezer stuff, jam and canning that they'd never done before, since they either didn't have the time or they see the need for it now."

This family operation has to make some adjustments for COVID-19, assigning rows to families out in the 2 acres of strawberry fields instead of letting them roam around.

"We have our stand set up outside," Stevens-Laux explains. "No one goes into the stand except our workers. We handle the product for you and bag it, so you know it's not been handled by many people before you get it."

Each family we talked to on Wednesday morning hauled a hefty heap of strawberries back to the car -- more than enough to justify the per-row arrangement. If you pick it yourself, however, you always run the classic risk of giving into temptation before making it back to the register. As Bob Crissman puts it: "This is the first time I've picked strawberries that I haven't eaten some on the way, though I'm sure the mask helps!"

There's something to be said about gathering your own food, and some of the youngest berry pickers had astute observations on this. Paris Price remarked that the strawberries here were "fresh, and not gooey like you might get at the grocery store," while Jade Hagan said "it's a fun family activity, and [the berries] last for days!"

Many similar berry-growing operations in northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan have struggled to keep up with demand this year. Stevens-Laux's main regret has been having to shut down "every other day or so" this month to let fresh berries grow for customers -- and indeed, upon our visit, they had to close the fields an hour early.

Despite this, those that have come out early say it's worth it. Jackie Crissman says "it's hot, it's prickly, and you should bring something to protect your knees... but I'm still looking forward to that strawberry jam!"

Before you break out the gardening gloves, your best bet will likely be to check Stevens Gardens' Facebook page for daily updates, or call ahead to your farm of choice.