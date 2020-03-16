Biden wins Washington primary, capturing 5 out of 6 states

Joe Biden has been declared the winner of last week’s Democratic presidential primary in Washington state, giving him victories in five out of six states that voted March 10.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke/AP)

After nearly a week of counting votes, the former vice president on Monday held onto a small lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders that turned out to be insurmountable.

Washington was a state that Sanders had been hoping to win.

In 2016, he won more than two-thirds of the delegates from the Washington caucuses over Hillary Clinton.

Biden won four other states last Tuesday: Missouri, Mississippi, Michigan and Idaho.

Sanders won North Dakota.

