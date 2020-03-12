Big Ten, MAC cancel remainder of basketball tournaments

The Big Ten Conference and Mid-American Conference both announced that they will be canceling the remainder of their postseason basketball tournaments, effective immediately.

They join conferences across the country, including the SEC and ACC, in canceling their tournaments.

In a press release, the Big Ten said it will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toledo and Bowling Green men's basketball teams were scheduled to play in Cleveland today, and the UT women were scheduled to play tomorrow.

The Ohio State and Michigan men's basketball teams were scheduled to open play in separate games in Indianapolis today.