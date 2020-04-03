Big Toledo projects on the horizon after corona virus runs its course

Amid the shutdowns, quarantine and disruption of our lives there are some major projects in the works in Toledo that provide some hope once the corona virus passes.

If you know uptown Toledo, you might know 18th and Madison as the spot for the Market on the Green and the Lucas County Democratic party headquarters. But pretty soon you may not recognize the area.

That's because of the of the huge new apartment complex planned for this area. 13abc got a sneak peak of the plans this week. It's going to be called Village on the Green. It will have 120-125 units.

Some will have one bedroom others will have two bedrooms according to plans filed with the Toledo-Lucas County Planning Commission.

There will be four buildings in total according to these plans. The developers are a company out of Columbus.

We are not being told what the construction schedule looks like and with the current crisis that could all shift.

Amazon is also one step closer to coming to the old Southwyck mall.

There are new renderings of that project now. It's being called an Amazon delivery station.

We now know the floor space will be over 120,000 square feet. There's lots of green space in the project and two ponds. Looking closely at the plans there are more than 400 parking spots for vans. Which could be part of the delivery component to the project.

Amazon is expected to employ about 100 people. So when Toledo gets though this COVID crisis, some big things are on the horizon.

