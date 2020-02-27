A big donation to Owens Community College. A local company has given a semi to the school's Diesel Technology Program.

The trucking industry employs millions of Americans, but the need for drivers and diesel mechanics continues to grow. The donation from Selking International is aimed at helping make the program one of the best in the country. Selking International has dealerships in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio including one in Stony Ridge.

Selking International has partnered with Navistar to provide more hands-on learning tools to the students over the course of the next few years. Those donations will include trucks, engines, computer software, training and transmissions.