Biggby offering free coffee to first responders, hospital workers

First responders and healthcare workers will receive a free 16-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee at local Biggby Coffee stores through Sunday, April 16.

The special is being offered with The Sam Bernstein Law Firm to show appreciation for doctors, nurses, hospital workers, paramedics, police, and fire fighters

The following Toledo-area locations are participating in the giveaway:

• Bowling Green (215 E. Wooster St.)

• Maumee (2675 S. Detroit Ave.)

• Maumee (306 W. Dussel Dr.)

• Oregon (2959 Navarre Ave., Suite A)

• Perrysburg (26567 N Dixie Hwy, Suite 133)

• Port Clinton (3994 E. Harbor Rd.)

• Sylvania (4031 N. McCord Rd.)

• Toledo (1515 S. Byrne Rd., Suite 100)

• Toledo (7427 Central Ave.)

To receive their cup of hot or iced coffee, the healthcare worker or first responder needs to show valid ID, such as a uniform, name badge, security card, or business card.