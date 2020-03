The Biggest Week In American Birding has been canceled, according to a message posted to the Black Swamp Bird Observatory website.

The cancellation is due to the potential impacts of coronavirus COVID-19.

In part, the message reads, "At this point the BSBO team does not feel confident that we could deliver the kind of quality experience that has become the signature of The Biggest Week. And while birds and birding are important to all of us, protecting people is paramount."