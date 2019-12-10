Bill Cosby loses appeal of sexual assault conviction

An appeals court has rejected Bill Cosby’s bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

The ruling Tuesday is being closely watched as Cosby was the first celebrity convicted in the #MeToo era.

Cosby’s spokesman says the appeals court failed to properly review the case.

Defense lawyers say the trial judge improperly allowed five other accusers to testify.

But the state Superior Court says the testimony shows Cosby had a pattern of drugging and molesting women.

Victim Andrea Constand says the decision shows no one is above the law.

Cosby can now ask the state Supreme Court to consider his appeal.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.