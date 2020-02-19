Billionaire Bloomberg's big test during first presidential debate

Much of the focus Wednesday was how would Michael Bloomberg stand up to attacks from his opponents. He's not even on the Nevada ballot, but he is on Ohio's ballot. He's spent a fortune on advertising in our state.

A big focus during the debate was of course who can beat Donald Trump? Opponents argue former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg may just be another rich guy in the White House.

Billionaire Bloomberg faced his first big test.

"It's astonishing that anyone would try this strategy," said 13abc's exclusive political analyst Dr. Melissa Miller.

Wednesday marked his first time on the presidential debate stage, creating history by seeking the nomination late.

"Mathematically you can easily lose both Iowa and New Hampshire not get any delegates and mathematically you can still go on and win, but nobody has ever tried it before," said Dr. Miller.

"I think we have two questions to face tonight. One is who can beat Donald Trump and number two who can do the job if they get in to the White House and I would argue that I am the candidate that can do exactly both of those things," said Bloomberg.

But for his opponents this is their ninth go.

"I would like to talk about who we are running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians and no I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg," said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

"We knew Michael Bloomberg would have a huge target on his back. Every one of those candidates knows that he has got momentum. Just in the last month he's gone from about 8 percent to about 14 percent in national polling," said Dr. Miller.

BGSU political science professor Dr. Miller says Bloomberg's rise in the polls is due to his massive wealth, posing a big threat to other candidates.

"You've got this late entrant in the race who's highly funded and has more funds available for advertising and the like than practically all of them combined," said Dr. Miller.

But Dr. Miller says all of the money this moderate has can't necessarily buy the presidency.

"The ability to buy an ad during the Super Bowl using your own money is not necessarily a badge of honor among democratic voters," said Dr. Miller.

Bloomberg is campaigning hard in Ohio with over 60 staffers and more than a dozen field offices in the works around the buckeye state. One of which is downtown Toledo.

"He is definitely one could say putting his money where his mouth is or putting his money where it needs to be. The fact that he has so many paid staff in Ohio already, it's a real sign that he understands the importance of the ground game," said Dr. Miller.

13abc stopped by Bloomberg's Toledo office ahead of the debate and the sign on the door says during the week its open 10-9. No one was there around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon. 13abc called the contact listed on the door who directed me to the Ohio Communications Director. We left her a voicemail and never heard back.