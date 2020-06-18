Bittersweet Farms gets creative when it comes to staying connected

Bittersweet Farms has been serving adults and adolescents with autism for decades.The pandemic has of course changed a lot about the way the organization is operating.

The Whitehouse farm has dozens of individuals who live there and dozens more who come in for the Day Program. A lot of things have been put on hold, so the staff has gotten creative when it comes to staying connected.

The people who live at the farm are still able to take part in some activities on-site like working with the animals and in the gardens.

However, there are also about 28 people who come to the farm for the Day Program.

That program was put on hold when the pandemic started. Because of that the staff came up with a way to stay connected with people in that program. They've been creating and delivering activity packets once a week.

Specialists who work in the garden area, the art therapy program, the barn and the culinary team have all done research and then come up with activities for the people to do at home. The activity packets are delivered every Monday. They include things like hand washing and social distancing activities as well as rock painting, bird watching and making treats for some of the animals.

The staff has also set up virtual visits for some of the individuals who live a the farm and their friends in the Day Program.