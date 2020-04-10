Changes at local program for adults with autism because of pandemic

Bittersweet Farms has been a critical part of this community for decades It was started in 1983, and it was the first farm-based program for adults with autism in the United States.

The usually busy working farm in Whitehouse is still operating, but it is not business as usual. There's social distancing for everyone, constant hand washing as well as cleaning. Staff members wear masks, and have their temperatures taken daily.

About 20 people are part of the day program in Whitehouse, which is on hold right now. Another 50 adults live on the farm. Some of them are now back with their families, 31 others are still at the farm.

The Direct Support Professionals are the men and women on the front lines taking care of the participants every day. There are three shifts each and every day, Leaders of the organization say they are the backbone of the operation

There is a full commercial culinary kitchen, a barn filled with animals, as well as a horticulture program where things are grown year-round from seed to harvest. Those crops along with baked goods and artwork done by participants can't be sold to the public right now.

Julie Champa is the Development Director. "We don't know what we'll look like when all this is said and done, we just don't. We do know that just like other non-profits and businesses, we are going to suffer a significant financial loss. There is no doubt about it, said Champa" But with continued help from the community, this life-changing farm will be here for decades to come, even though it may be a little different than before.

If you'd like to help fill that gap, there are a number of ways you can do that. We've posted links.

Bittersweet also operates farms in Lima and Pemberville.