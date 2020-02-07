Black Heritage Library Teaches Diversity

Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, it's often called...

Black History Month

"The best kept secret in Findlay, Ohio," says interim executive director Jerome Gray.

The Black Heritage Library and Multiculturak Center was founded in 1982 by Nina Parker.

"Why a Black heritage museum in Findlay? Do we need it? And the obvious answer to that question is yes," says Gray.

Parker's family was one of the first Black families in Findlay.

"If you're gonna raise your children in a city you want them to find and understand representations of themselves," says Gray.

Nearly four decades later, the center continues to teach.

"You're having a conversation and you get the feedback that says, 'Oh, I didn't know that,' and you see that look in their eyes," says Findlay.

The library has expanded to include a multicultural center that celebrate heritage from around the world.

"There's just so many other people out in the world. We're not just in the U.S. and Ohio. There's a vast wealth of cultures and experience out there, and I want my kids to be able to be exposed to that," says treasurer and board member John Simmons.

With the new cultural expansion, the teachers have become learners.

"People, though they may be different, we're still the same because what we want is we want the best for our families," says board member Harrison Phillips.

The Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center is open Monday-Thursday 4PM - 6PM; Friday 3PM - 5PM, and Saturday 10AM - 2PM. Admission is free, but group tours are $5. The center can be open at other times by appointment by calling (419) 788-6794.