"Black Lives Matter" graffiti at Maumee football stadium

"Black Lives Matter" was spray-painted in green three times at Kazmaier Stadium sometime Tuesday night.

This after Maumee's police chief publicly spoke out in support of the movement Tuesday on Facebook.

Maumee City Schools superintendent Todd Cramer says the graffiti was first discovered by student athletes Wednesday morning.

"I don't want to speculate as to whether or not this was a student, a community member or maybe even someone from outside our community that came in to have this expression. I do know just regarding our students, you know, we ended the year in an online environment and so normally our students have the opportunity to have discussions around important social issues such as what's taking place right now and without that avenue I can't help wonder if maybe that's what led to someone to choosing this as their way of expressing themselves," said Cramer.

Of the three locations of the spray-painted letters only one remains on the visitor's side bleachers. The rest have been power-washed away.

Because of the lack of permanent damage, Maumee Police Chief David Tullis says the charges would likely be criminal trespassing and criminal mischief, not vandalism.

"I understand trying to get that message out. It's very important, but when you have to trespass and possibly damage buildings that's not a good way of getting the message out. There's a lot more positive ways of getting it out," said Chief Tullis.

16-year-old student Nick Johnston echos the chief's support for the movement.

"Understand you want to get your voice out to anyone if they're listening. But I feel like there's better ways to do it," said Johnston.

The police department is reviewing video evidence and right now there are no suspects.

Maumee police have assisted at the other protests in nearby communities, but so far there have been none in the city. The chief believes a "Black Lives Matter" march may be happening in Maumee Friday.