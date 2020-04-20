Toledo Police attempt to assuage profiling fears of black men for wearing masks

City and state leaders are sounding the alarm about COVID-19 in the African-American community. They say the virus is disproportionately affecting African Americans.

A local activist says black men fear being profiled if they wear a homemade mask in public.

"I would encourage everyone to wear a mask. The CDC said the same thing the one big thing that we have learned is just that African Americans are being affected much more than any other demographic. So if anyone should be religiously wearing a mask its members of the African-American community and I encourage that," said Toledo police Chief George Kral. "Every person who’s wearing this uniform in the city knows what’s going on with this pandemic. We understand the people are going to be wearing mask we expect them to wear masks."

The chief says his officers go through diversity training before they hit the streets. While local and state leaders continue to discuss re-opening businesses. Local leaders are urging minorities to wear your masks.