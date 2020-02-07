Blighted building revealed to be log cabin from 1700s

On a nondescript street corner sets a building that is much, much older than it looks. It’s a centuries-old log cabin hidden under layers of more modern construction and siding.

A bit of history was hiding beneath the trappings of modernity. Officials estimate the structure dates from the 1700s. (Source: WNEP/CNN)

A local official estimates that it dates to the 1700s. The discovery came about as a result of the town cracking down on blighted properties.

The building was a former bar and had been condemned. A contractor was tearing it down when he uncovered the hidden piece of history.

“He said it’s very much salvageable, and he couldn’t believe it himself, what we uncovered here, and said it’s very much worth saving,” Washingtonville Council President Frank Dombroski said.

Local officials want to preserve the cabin and move it to a different location.

They say it will have to be carefully taken down by hand and put back together somewhere else. For now it will stay in its current location.

Copyright 2020 WNEP via CNN. All rights reserved.