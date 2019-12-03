Blissfield council divided over Casey's vote

Three votes for, three against.

Blissfield Village Councilmembers split a vote that would swap a roughly 50-by-20 foot piece of land, adding to a parcel of property that will likely be bought and developed by Casey's, a gas station/pizza shop chain.

Casey's is eyeing the vacant Frosty Boy in Blissfield and an empty lot next door. Both are along the U.S. 223 corridor through the small village and in front of the park in the center of town.

"We want to be a good neighbor, part of your guys community. We want to do everything in our power to make it a safe location," said Casey's General Store representative Alex Schelling to a packed council chambers Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

The split vote can still be decided by Trustee George Brown, who was absent from the meeting. Either way, it may end up being a largely symbolic vote because council can't stop the sale of private property and Casey's may redraw its plans to conform to the boundaries of the 2.25 acres of private land.

"It still may go through regardless of what the village does as far as giving them that land swap or not," explained Blissfield Village President Bob Valdez.

"Lord, how many times have we tried to make it clear that we can't do anything about the property but we have control over that little strip?" added Trustee Ray Jones.

Councilmembers asked to see more elaborate designs from Casey's so they can have a more accurate depiction of the proposal.