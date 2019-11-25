Blissfield residents against proposed gas station

Questions, comments, and concerns are all coming from residents of Blissfield about a potential plan for a new gas station and pizza shop. Monday night during the Village Council Meeting, it was standing room only.

"We've been in this facility for a little over 5 years and this is the first time we've filled the room to this capacity, so it's obvious that people care about this proposal," said Jim Wonacott, Village Administrator for Blissfield.

The vacant property in question includes an empty lot west of the bridge over the River Raisin, in front of the park in the middle of the village. It includes the building that housed the now closed Frosty Boy.

Word spread through Blissfield the corporate chain "Casey's" wants to build a gas station/pizza shop on the site. The current designs call for a combination pizza shop/gas station, including four diesel pumps.

"We just don't need that in our town. Period," said Andy Borchardt, of Borchardt's Market.

The proposal was brought to council last week. It's in the extremely early stages and the plans still need work. Casey's has not even bought the property, according to the village manager, but if it does, it would be a private land transfer. Because of that, village council members say their hands may be tied.

"I think the solution is to not rely so much on the council, but to tell that company that's something that the community wants," said Rex Crist, owner of Lightning Quick Gas & Go.

"We're a small town, but we're the town and if we're not going to shop there and use it and tell people why they shouldn't either, maybe they should go down the road," added Blissfield resident Amy Campbell.

Residents are formulating their own plans to circulate a petition and boycott Casey's.

However, the village may have one bit of leverage. The owners of Casey's asked for a water line to be moved and access to a piece of property the village owns. Council can deny that request, but depending on what the state says, it may not stop the plans for the gas station.