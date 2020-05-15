Campgrounds excited for their turn to re-open in the sun

Finding things to do outside is what a lot of you have been doing during the pandemic, and you're about to have another option. Ohio will begin allowing recreational camping again next week, if campground owners are able to meet required safety protocols.

Bluegrass Campground has been a part of life for generations of families. This is the first time the Swanton site has been closed this time of year since Raymond Montgomery has owned it. He's excited about opening up for business next week, and so are his customers.

The campground has been tucked away off Waterville Swanton Road for about 45 years. The popular camping spot is normally a lot busier this time of year. Montgomery says it has been very quiet and kind of eerie without everyone here.

As soon as Governor DeWine announced recreational camping could get underway May 21, Montgomery says calls started pouring in. In fact, the campground is booked for Memorial Day weekend with the exception of tent spots.

Because the campground is a primary home for some people, they were allowed to stay here through the pandemic. Extra measures were put in place to keep everyone safe, and those practices will continue for everyone.

Like a lot of business owners, Montgomery is excited to see his little corner of the world busy again. However, you may have to wait a little while to get a spot at Bluegrass Campground.

We've posted a link to Ohio's list of the mandatory and recommended best practices for campgrounds. And remember, just because recreational camping has been cleared to open next week does not mean it will be starting up again everywhere in Ohio. The decision of when to open will be up to each individual owner or operator.