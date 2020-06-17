Boardwalk access at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge reopens

Recreational access to the boardwalk and the state connector trail will be increased at Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.

According to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, the refuge is working with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to safely increase access to refuge lands and facilities as rapidly as possible.

One-way travel on the boardwalk will reopen June 17, along with access to the Estuary Pool Pool 1 seasonal trail, Partnership Trail, Gallagher Trail, and Woodies Roost Trail.

However, access to the visitor center, public restrooms, and Wildlife Window will remain closed.