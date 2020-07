The body of a dead man found in a vacant lot in Findlay has been identified as Blake Olney.

Olney's body was found in the 200 block of Jefferson St. just before 9 a.m. on July 4.

An autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner's office confirmed Olney's identity. The cause of death is still pending, but foul play has been ruled out.

Olney was reported as missing previously to the Findlay Police Department.