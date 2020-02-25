A body found on banks of River Raisin believed to be missing boater from December incident, according to the Monroe County Sheriff.

The body was located Monday around 5 p.m. near 3200 E. Elm Ave. on reports of a deceased male.

The victim's identity has not been confirmed, but the Sheriff's Office believe it may be the individual involved in a water-related incident on December 8, 2019.

Reports from that time list a 61-year-old Taylor, Mich. man who wasn't found after a boat overturned on December 8, 2019 near Bolles Harbor.