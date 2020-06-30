Body recovered from Swan Creek by Toledo Fire and Rescue

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews say they recovered a body from Swan Creek on Tuesday morning.

The call came just before 10 AM for a water rescue when city crews cleaning the creek alerted authorities.

Fire officials were unable to comment on the identity of the victim.

This is the third person found deceased in the water since Saturday, when the body of a man who had been missing since January was discovered also in Swan Creek, followed by the body of a fisherman which was recovered from the Maumee River on Sunday.

Swan Creek has also been the site of an ongoing search for a Toledo man who went missing on June 10th.