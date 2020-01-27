Bomb squad called after unexploded incendiary device brought to police station

Officers at the D. Michael Collins Northwest Neighborhood Station got a surprise Friday night when a woman brought in an unexploded incendiary device she found on her home's deck.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday, Victoria Doyle brought in the device to the station. She reported scorching and burn marks from the device on the side of her residence in the 4300 block of Lewis Ave.

The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to the station and found the device was safe to be booked into the property room.

The arson unit was contacted and are conducting a follow-up investigation.