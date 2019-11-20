Bomb squad removes training grenades from Sunshine Community closet

The Toledo Police Bomb Squad Unit was dispatched Tuesday afternoon to Sunshine Community in Toledo for a dangerous substance call, finding a grenade in a client's closet.

At 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, Toledo Police responded to the call at 1527 Park Ridge and contacted the bomb squad.

The 84-year-old client who was in possession of the grenade was not on the scene, and the bomb squad determined the item in question was an inert training grenade.

Two other inert training grenades were also found in the bedroom and removed from the property.