Bomb squad responds to suspicious package at Marathon in Findlay

Charges are pending against a Findlay man after a suspicious backpack was found in the parking garage of the Marathon Corporation on Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers from the Findlay Police Department were dispatched to the parking garage on a report of suspicious activity. Marathon security staff reported that a male left a book bag in a caged up area in the garage.

The Allen County Bomb Squad was called and examined the bag with a robot. It was found to contain clothing.

Video surveillance helped officers identify the man, Nicholar Muntzing, 28, of Findlay, who was later located. He was warned to not return to Marathon property.

Charges are pending in the case.