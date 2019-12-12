Bomb threat at Northview High School in Sylvania, search underway

Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:00 PM, Dec 12, 2019

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are currently searching Northview High School in Sylvania, after a bomb threat was made Thursday night.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m.

Police have set up a command post at Monroe and Silica while they sweep the school.

 