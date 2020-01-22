Bowling Green Police file charges in underage drinking cases

Bowling Green Police filed charges in two separate underage drinking cases. The first happened in October on Clough Street.

A 52-year-old woman was arrested last week and charged with furnishing a place to provide alcohol to minors. We are not releasing her name because her teenage son is accused of a rape in a second underage drinking party that happened in November at a different place.

Police tell 13abc they were tipped off about the party and collected evidence from social media of kids drinking.

"An adult was arrested for hosting," said Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Daniel Mancuso

Police also arrested 25 year old Summer Woodman on Saturday. She is accused of hosting a party where police say teenage kids were drunk and doing drugs.

"You shouldn't be hosting the party. It's against the law to provide alcohol to minors. You can be held responsible for some of the events that happened at your home," said Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Daniel Mancuso

Bowling Green police say there was more than just drinking going on inside the house on the one hundred block of West Reed Avenue.

"There was a sexual assault that occurred," said Lt. Mancuso.

Investigators say it a happened during the party. According to court documents a teenage boy was interviewed, arrested and charged with rape for allegedly touching a girl without her consent. The suspect's mother declined to comment.

