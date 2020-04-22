Bowling Green Schools seeks renewal of two levies amid COVID-19 pandemic

At Bowling Green City Schools, leaders are working to keep things status quo in the midst of a global pandemic. Superintendent Francis Scruci says one way to do it is through the renewal of two operating levies.

"These are operating funds," Scruci said. "This isn't to do anything above and beyond what we're currently doing."

Passed in 2005, the first levy for 4.2 mills targets current operating expenses. The second, passed in 2010 at 1.6 mills, helps the district avoid a $1 million defect. Both are set to expire at the end of 2020, but this time around a "yes" vote makes them permanent.

"This is even more critical now for this renewal to pass than any other time in the history of its existence," Scruci said.

Scruci says both levies combined generate $3.4 million a year or about 10% of the district's budget. He says losing one or both will mean cuts, especially with COVID-19 straining student support budgets and income tax base.

"These renewals are currently how we're getting by and able to do the thing that we're doing for the families right now," Scruci said.

While everyone's feeling the sting from coronavirus some voters are clearly sending a message of disapproval though yard signs around the city. Despite that, Scruci says renewing the levies now means a long term investment in students.

"We need the support on these renewals just to keep things the same," Scruci said.

While both renewals will become permanent taxpayers would have the option to petition to get that changed later on if they desired.

Voters have until April 27 to get ballots postmarked and in the mail in order for them to count.