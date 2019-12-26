Bowling Green authorities investigating vehicle break-ins from Christmas Eve

A rash of vehicle break-ins plagued Bowling Green on Tuesday night, all at the same location in Gypsy Lane Estates.

According to Lt. Dan Mancuso with the Bowling Green Police Department, 23 reports of vehicles being entered came in on Christmas Eve. Four vehicles had property taken, including cash, credit cards, and loose change.

None of the reports, which included 19 vehicles with nothing missing, indicated damage was done to the vehicle, meaning all of the vehicles were left unlocked.

All of the vehicles were at 535 W. Gypsy Lane Road.