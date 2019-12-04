Bowling Green community fights racism after "ethnic intimidation" attack at Waffle House

It was an unfortunate incident that sparked outrage in Bowling Green.

"I think everyone was devastated because they were completely innocent," Bowling Green resident Linda Lander said. "They were just sitting in the Waffle House."

Back in March, police say two 18-year-old men stopped at the Waffle House on Wooster. When the high schoolers sat down officers say Jacob Dick and Zachary Keller allegedly started yelling racial slurs at the teens and even punched them. Witnesses told investigators the young men did nothing to provoke the attack.

"We don't want this kind of behavior," Lander said. "We want to be a welcoming and inclusive community."

Since the altercation members of La Conexion, a Latino empowerment group, have worked to prevent similar incidents from happening by collaborating with city leaders for solutions. On Wednesday the group held a community conversation aimed at teaching others how to diffuse racially-charged situations.

"I wasn't going to just read about it," Bowling Green resident Melanie Stretchbery said. "I wanted to be part of a solution."

Stretchbery was one of roughly 40 BG residents that turned out to learn from officers, BGSU experts and other leaders. The group even took part in "What Would You Do" scenarios to see how they would handle an uncomfortable situation.

"I will take that information, and I'll share that," Stretchbery said. "I'm hoping everyone else does the same."

While there's no perfect solution, the residents say they're doing their best to end racism and make their community a better place.

"It's empowering, and we learned something," Stretchbery said.

Keller and Dick continue to face charges for felonious assault and ethnic intimidation. Their cases are being handled in Wood County Common Pleas Court, and they're set to start trial in February.